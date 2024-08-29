Ruts up to one metre deep have prompted council proposals for vehicle restrictions on a historic county route.

Lincolnshire County Council plans to impose restrictions on motor vehicle access along Sewstern Lane and The Drift, which connect Long Bennington and Sewstern near Grantham, in response to severe surface damage.

This proposal, scheduled for discussion by the county council’s planning and regulation committee on Monday (September 2), aims to prevent further deterioration of these historic routes.

An example of some of the deep ruts along the route. Image: Lincolnshire County Council

Sewstern Lane and The Drift, crucial parts of the Viking Way and an ancient droving road, have suffered extensive damage due to heavy use by recreational vehicles including 4X4s..

Ruts up to one metre deep have made parts of these routes nearly impassable during wet seasons.

Key areas include sections near Thackson’s Well Farm, Sedgebrook village, and Skillington.

An example of some of the deep ruts along the route. Image: Lincolnshire County Council

The council aims to halt further deterioration by implementing a traffic regulation order (TRO) restricting motor vehicle access, except for legitimate purposes.

The proposal extends restrictions to four damaged sections: Thackson’s Well Farm to the A52, Mill Farm to Woolsthorpe Lane, Saltby Airfield to Sproxton Road, and Sproxton Road to Buckminster Lane.

The council implemented a similar traffic regulation order (TRO) in 2014, protecting an SSSI and improving conditions for walkers and cyclists.

A map of the restrictions near Skillington. Image: Lincolnshire County Council

Consultations revealed significant community support, with 61 backing the proposal.

However, 53 objections challenge the necessity and impact of these restrictions.

Critics argue the council’s justification is insufficient, lacking detailed information on the Viking Way project.

A map of the restrictions near Allington. Image: Lincolnshire County Council

They contend that the consultation process has been flawed, failing to adequately address concerns, particularly regarding the inclusion of horse-drawn vehicles and the potential difficulties in enforcing the new rules.

There are also legal and practical concerns about the proposed measures. Objections highlight that the current barriers may not effectively prevent damage or accommodate all road users, raising questions about the practicality and enforcement of the restrictions.

Furthermore, critics argue that alternative solutions, such as temporary restrictions or permit systems, were not properly considered.

However, the council said the measures were backed by parish councils, elected members, walking groups, and other path users.

“The current use of these routes is considered to be unsustainable, and the condition of the surface in many areas is such that it is unusable by non-motorised users,” a report to the meeting said.

It added that supporters also cited noise, anti-social behaviour, and destruction of flora and fauna as justification.

“A range of options to address the issue of damage caused by motor vehicles have been considered, including a seasonal TRO or refurbishing the public highway.

“However, these have been discounted as unsustainable, as it is likely that continued damage to the highway surface would result.”

The report concluded the restrictions would prevent damage and enhance access.

“Extensive refurbishment of the route and ongoing sustainable management can then follow, which will significantly improve access for non-motorised users and provide considerable environmental benefits.

“The scheme will secure the restoration of an ancient droving road and ensure that the popular Viking Way walking route is accessible through these areas.”