Congestion reported between A606 and A151 near Colsterworth
Published: 14:05, 16 January 2025
| Updated: 14:19, 16 January 2025
There is heavy traffic along the A1 northbound this afternoon due to a crash, it is understood.
Traffic maps are reporting congestion between the junctions with the A606 and A151 near Colsterworth.
Delays of up to 15 minutes are currently reported.
One witness who has contacted LincsOnline says there has been a crash just before the village.
They reported that emergency services were on the scene.
Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.
Further details will follow as we have them.
Accidents Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Daniel Jaines