There is heavy traffic along the A1 northbound this afternoon due to a crash, it is understood.

Traffic maps are reporting congestion between the junctions with the A606 and A151 near Colsterworth.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are currently reported.

There are heavy delays on the A1 Northbound on Thursday afternoon. Image: National Highways

One witness who has contacted LincsOnline says there has been a crash just before the village.

They reported that emergency services were on the scene.

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Further details will follow as we have them.