A school remains outstanding following a recent inspection.

Denton Primary School, near Grantham, has been rated outstanding across all areas following a two day inspection on January 7 and 8.

The school was praised for its “strong sense of community”, as well as strong relationships between pupils and teachers.

Head of school Linda Orme is delighted with the result. She said: “I would like to thank our wonderful children, staff and school community whose great determination and commitment to ensuring our school vision ‘with God together we can learn, encourage, respect, aspire and nurture’ permeates throughout school life.

“The report included some wonderful comments about how children thrive in our school.

“It recognised that ‘there are no limits on what pupils can learn, this begins in the early years, where the needs and interests of individual children have been integrated into the curriculum.”

Inspectors said the children achieve very well academically, and develop their personal and social skills beyond school hours.

The eco-council was also recognised for providing advice to local residents about how to use their new bins.

Teachers were also praised ensuring all pupils were taught the curriculum to the best of their abilities, providing a clear and interesting explanation in their teaching methods.

Inspectors all said the school was inclusive and staff had “high ambitions” for pupils with special educational needs (SEND).

Inspectors said the school’s provision for the pupils' development was “exceptional”, and pupils made an excellent use of sporting, musical and artistic clubs at the school.

The school’s safeguarding was also praised for being effective.

The school was rated outstanding in five areas, which are: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.