Over 100 bikers turned out to deliver toys to families for Christmas.

The annual Bottesford Christmas toy run took place on Sunday (November 24), starting in Bottesford, then to Grantham and on towards Melton.

Although the wet weather led to less people turning up, plenty of toys were still delivered to children in time for Christmas.

Helpers at the toy run. Photo: Ian Selby

Organiser John Bartlett said: “Only 110 bikes turned up due to the weather, however we got a lot of toys to Grantham and Melton considering the weather.

“Some of those that turned up came from places like Derbyshire that had quite bad snow.

A bike decorated for Christmas. Photo: Ian Selby

“But from Bottesford to Grantham to Melton, we were quite lucky.

“A lot of people dressed up really well. There was music playing, including all of the Christmas carols. It was really good.”

People gathered in the Meres Leisure Centre to collect the toys. Photo: Ian Selby

The bikers return on Sunday, April 6, for the Easter egg run.