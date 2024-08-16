Developers have asked for permission for homeowners to move into new properties while junction improvements are underway on the A1 and A52.

Vistry Homes and Jelson Homes has consent to build 228 homes at King’s Newton, on land formerly known as Rectory Farm. The firm has now submitted a revised planning application to South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) in a bid to advance the development in Grantham.

The updated proposal seeks the immediate occupation of 50 homes while highway improvements are underway. Sales have been paused because it is not known when the first residents will be able to move in.

The proposed street scene for the new development. | Photo: Supplied

In April 2024, SKDC’s planning committee rejected a proposal to amend pre-occupation conditions to allow 150 homes to be occupied on the Rectory Farm site due to safety and capacity concerns at the A1/A52 junction.

The original application faced strong objections from National Highways and local councils, highlighting the junction’s existing overcapacity and potential safety risks. Authorities raised fears about “severe delays and queuing.”

The latest submission proposes a phased approach to address these concerns.

While Vistry Homes and Jelson Homes work towards the required technical and planning approvals for the junction upgrades, the developers have committed to a revised plan that includes a minor redesign of the junction alignment.

This redesign aims to enhance the junction’s capacity without altering the core improvement principles previously approved.

Starting September 16, investigative work on the A52 and A1 slip roads will take place overnight.

The three-week preparatory work will help start the junction improvements once approvals are secured.

The revised application also necessitates a temporary halt in construction activities at the Vistry King’s Newton development.

A statement from the developers said: “Given that progress with National Highways in relation to the junction works is taking far longer than anticipated, it has also become necessary to review construction activities being carried out on the site.

“Vistry and Jelson remain committed to meeting local housing needs and do not want to leave one of the main gateways into Grantham unfinished.

“However, the broad timescales indicated by National Highways to secure the relevant approvals mean it has become necessary to suspend construction activities until such time as these new applications can be determined.”

About 30 local workers will be redeployed or face delays until new planning applications are processed.

Despite this, Vistry Homes and Jelson assure the community of their commitment to advancing the project.

This development responds to discussions with National Highways and acknowledges delays in approvals.