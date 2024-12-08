A developer has invested more than £1 million in a village’s education, healthcare, and community facilities, according to bosses.

David Wilson Homes has contributed significantly as part of its planning agreement for the Pastures Place development in Corby Glen near Grantham.

The agreement, made with South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council, includes £485,800 for expanding sixth-form capacity at Bourne Secondary School and upgrading Corby Glen Secondary School.

A typical street on Pastures Place, in Corby Glen. Image: Supplied

Glenside Surgery and/or Market Cross Surgery are also set to receive more than £131,300 to enhance services, while £110,000 will fund upgrades to community halls and open spaces.

Transport infrastructure also benefits, with £300,000 allocated for highway improvements and public transport initiatives.

Additional funding includes £8,000 for footpath upgrades on Ley’s Lane, £2,800 for traffic regulation, and £5,000 for monitoring travel plans.

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are dedicated to creating not just homes, but thriving communities.

“Our investment in Corby Glen reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents.”

The developer has also actively supported local initiatives. Donations include £1,200 for the Corby Glen Sheep Fair and £200 for a Corby Glen Preschool’s Family Fun Day

Local schools have benefited from creative projects during Children’s Mental Health Week and for Brain Tumour Research.

The developer also plans to support the Corby Glen Sheep Fair again, which it previously did in 2023 with a £1,200 donation.

Pastures Place, which opened in 2023, offers three and four bedroom homes starting at £259,995.