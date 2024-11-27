A developer has donated footballs to a preschool to encourage grassroots football in the community.

David Wilson Homes has donated 25 mini footballs to Corby Glen Preschool.

Charlotte Mead, treasurer for the preschool, said: “It was lovely for David Wilson Homes to donate these footballs.

Corby Glen Preschool children with their new footballs.

“The children have been enjoying games already and I know they will continue to do so.

“We have an amazing outdoor space at the preschool, and this is perfect to encourage the children to get active and enjoy the outside even more.”

The donation was not only made to encourage children to get active, but also inspire the next generation of footballers.

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support the communities in which we build, and this includes helping children to stay active and encourage them to follow in the footsteps of their role models.”