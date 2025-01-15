Hospice staff are appealing for people's unwanted Christmas presents.

St Barnabas Hospice - which has bases in Grantham, Boston, Lincoln and Louth - is calling upon people to donate their unwanted and unused Christmas presents to the hospice.

Instead of these items gathering dust and being packed away, staff are appealing to people to donate them to the hospice to be used as raffle and tombola prizes across the year.

A St Barnabas Hospice nurse with a patient. Stock image.

A St Barnabas spokesperson said: “We are incredibly grateful for any donations of unwanted presents or items, as we use these in our yearly fundraising events to generate even more money for St Barnabas.

“It might be a bottle of wine that you know you won’t drink, some toiletries that aren’t your style or a photo frame that you just don’t need.

“The money raised will help to support more than 12,000 people across Lincolnshire.”

Anyone who would like to donate items can take them to the wellbeing centres in:

• Boston Wellbeing Centre, Novak House, Resolution Close, Boston, PE21 7TT

• Lincoln Wellbeing Centre, Hawthorn Road, Lincoln, LN2 4QX

• Grantham Wellbeing Centre, 86 Barrowby Road, Grantham, NG31 8AF

• Louth Wellbeing Centre, Grimsby Road, Louth, LN11 0SX