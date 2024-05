A spitfire was spotted in the skies at the weekend.

The spitfire was seen flying over Grantham Town’s football ground on Saturday (May 18) afternoon.

Photographer Steve Nesbitt said: “A spitfire in the Lincolnshire skies cannot be beaten in my opinion!”

The spitfire flew over Grantham Town Football Club. Photo: Steve Nesbitt/Lincs Snapper

