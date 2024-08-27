A grass fire on the A1 was likely caused by discarded cigarettes, fire bosses have said.

The fire, near North Witham, was reported at about 7pm on Friday (August 23) and damaged approximately 20 metres by 5 metres of grassland on the central reservation.

Firefighters from Grantham and Stamford quickly responded, extinguishing the blaze within 36 minutes using two hose reel jets and two beaters.

Fortunately, no road closures were necessary.

The spokesperson confirmed that discarded cigarettes were suspected to have sparked the fire.