Disco for Grown Ups to feature 70s classics at Grantham College Refectory

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 05 January 2024

A disco featuring 1970s classics is returning to Grantham.

The Disco for Grown Ups will take place at the Grantham College Refectory on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

It’s time for people to dig out their flares to boogie to 70s classics from Donna Summer, Chic, Sister Sledge, Edwin Starr, Barry White and many more.

The Disco for Grown Ups will feature 1970s classics.
To get tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/discos-for-grown-ups-pop-up-70s-disco-classics-grantham-tickets-750890512737?aff=erelexpmlt.

Ticket prices range from £17.89 to £22.

