The National Trust and Woodland Trust are offering free activities this summer to get people closer to nature.

During the summer holidays, Reconnecting Grantham is offering people the chance to take part in free walks, cycles and guided tours at Londonthorpe Woods and Bellmount, near Grantham.

Isobel McTighe, engaging community officer, said: “Through working together as part of the Reconnecting Grantham project, we’re hoping that more people from Grantham will be able to access nature and woodland, and learn more about wildlife.

Londonthorpe Woods. Photo: National Trust/Woodland Trust

“We hope that these free activities will encourage more families to get outdoors and explore the woodland on their doorstep this summer.”

View of the Belmount Tower, Belton. Photo: Rupert Truman/National Trust/Woodland Trust

Several guided walks will be taking place over summer including:

• Grantham Sunset Walks on August 7 and August 21

• Belton Estate to Bellmount Tower on August 25

• Influential Women of Belton on August 25

• Guided Hike on August 29

Families can also enjoy a self-guided activity trail around the woods. Each stop focuses on a theme such as getting active, using their imagination or connecting with nature.

Over the summer months, qualified British Ride Leaders will also be taking cyclists through Queen Elizabeth Park, through Sunningdale and onto the new cycle track at Londonthorpe Woods.

Bellmount Tower will also be open every third Sunday of the month. On August 18, visitors can explore the tower from 10am until noon.

To book on the guided walks and rides, go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-estate/events.

