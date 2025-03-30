This month I took a river cruise along the Danube, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

Starting in Budapest, the next stop was Bratislava, the capital city of Slovakia. I went on a guided walking tour and loved this beautiful hidden gem.

With its medieval old town, stunning castles, and vibrant café culture, Bratislava offers the perfect blend of history, culture, and relaxation - all without the crowds of its neighbouring capitals, Vienna and Budapest.

Lynne Page, Grantham-based personal travel consultant with The Holiday Village

The heart of Bratislava is its picturesque Old Town, a maze of cobbled streets, pastel-coloured buildings, and lively squares. Start at Hlavné námestie (Main Square), where you'll find the 14th-century Old Town Hall, now home to the Bratislava City Museum. Just a short walk away is Michael’s Gate, the last remaining medieval gate in the city, offering panoramic views from its tower.

One of the town’s quirkiest features is its collection of whimsical bronze statues, such as Čumil (Man at Work), the cheerful worker peeking out of a manhole, legend has it that if a lady rubs his nose she will get a new husband and I noticed his nose was quite shiny! These playful sculptures add a unique charm to Bratislava’s streets.

For a different perspective, visit the UFO Observation Deck, a futuristic structure perched on the SNP Bridge. At 95 meters high, it provides some of the best views of the city and beyond. Dine at the UFO restaurant and enjoy a meal with a panoramic backdrop

No visit to Bratislava is complete without trying the local cuisine. Bryndzové halušky (potato dumplings with sheep cheese and bacon) is a must-try Slovak dish. Pair it with a glass of Slovak wine or a locally brewed craft beer for an authentic culinary experience.

Bratislava’s location makes it perfect for day trips. A short boat ride along the Danube takes you to Devin Castle, a historic fortress with stunning river views. If you have extra time, Vienna is just an hour away by train.

With its fairy-tale charm, rich history, and laid-back atmosphere, Bratislava is a delightful European city waiting to be explored. Whether you're wandering its medieval streets, savouring traditional Slovak flavours, or admiring the Danube from above, this hidden gem will leave you enchanted.