An organ recital will take place at a town church this Saturday (February 15).

The 45-minute recital at St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, starts at 11.30am and will feature classical music by Langlais, Howells, Bach, Stanford, Thalben-Ball, and Mathias.

From the powerful full organ sound to the delicate and serene quieter stops, Tom Stockwell’s performance will showcase the organ’s diverse capabilities.

Tom Stockwell will perform in Grantham on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Tom, who started training at seven and sang in the Salisbury Cathedral choir, brings vast experience.

His background includes positions at Lincoln Cathedral, Ludgrove School, and many other prestigious institutions.

Currently, he serves as director of music at St Augustine’s Kilburn and teaches at several schools, alongside training for ordination in the Church of England.

Tom is married to Victoria, and they have three young sons.

Refreshments will be available before and after the recital.

All are invited to attend and enjoy the impressive musical experience.