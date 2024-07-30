A member of the public reported that a motorist who attempted to speak to the youths had his car thumped and spat at.

Another report detailed a disturbance on Shire Lane, Claypole, involving around 30 girls and boys, aged roughly between 14 and 18, who were causing anti-social behaviour, jumping into the water, standing in the road, and causing a general nuisance.

There have also been reports of youths being in the road with their bikes, littering, and being noisy.

Claypole Bridge

The order was granted for the Shire Lane, Shire Lane Bridge, and Main Street areas at 4.30pm yesterday (Monday) and is in place until 4.30pm tomorrow (Wednesday July 31), and stops groups of youths gathering in a specific area - anyone who doesn't comply could be arrested and prosecuted.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are asking parents and carers to know where their children are over the bank holiday and during the summer holidays, and ensure that we won’t be bringing their child home if we get called to a disturbance.”