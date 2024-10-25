Police are calling for witnesses after a bracelet was reportedly taken from a woman’s wrist earlier this week.

Grantham police has launched an investigation following the theft from the woman while she walked between Sainsbury’s and Bridge End Road in Grantham yesterday (Thursday, October 24) afternoon.

Officers are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the distinctive bracelet and identifying the suspect involved.

Police news

The silver Nomination bracelet, adorned with unique charms—a pearl, a handbag, a heart, and the letter ‘C’—was allegedly removed from the woman’s wrist between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Police have described the suspect as a man around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, dressed in a black zip-up hoodie with the hood pulled tightly around his face, black tracksuit trousers, and black trainers.

Officers are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen this bracelet offered for sale or who may have captured relevant footage from the area.

Anyone with information should email victoria.crawley@lincs.police.uk or call 07920829221, quoting incident 304 of October 24.