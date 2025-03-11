CCTV for a district is getting a £620,000 upgrade as it moves to a new location.

South Kesteven District Council is upgrading its CCTV network - which is formed of more than 160 cameras - and moving it to Grantham police station.

The control room has been upgraded to include a new management platform, new work stations and a work wall that will help to provide coverage of town centres in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping.

Sara Munton, deputy police and crime commissioner for Lincolnshire, Ashley Baxter, leader of South Kesteven District Council and Superintendent Phil Baker, Lincolnshire Police western area commander in the new facilities.

The project is costing £620,000, which is made up of £500,000 from the council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation and the rest from the council’s budget.

District council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) said: “CCTV has a key role to play in making residents and businesses feel safer.

“The much-improved images from our upgraded cameras will provide clearer images and make it easier to spot criminal behaviour and identify offenders.

“These enhancements to an already successful operation mean our team will be able to help prevent more crime and improve incident response times.”

In the last year, SKDC’s CCTV network has been involved in 5,988 incidents across South Kesteven, and assisted Lincolnshire Police with 398 arrests.

The improved cameras will capture clearer footage and images to help identify, apprehend and prosecute offenders.

The facilities will also result in a reduction in operating costs.

Inspector Mark Hilson, from Lincolnshire Police’s neighbourhood policing team, said: “My team works really closely with the CCTV service at SKDC and they play a huge part in tracking suspects movements, identifying criminals and helping us to understand more about an incident through the footage they have captured.

“The move to Grantham police station will enhance its partnership working arrangements between Lincolnshire Police and SKDC, providing useful information which assists in adding to police intelligence.

“It is part of a larger project to upgrade the CCTV network across South Kesteven.”

The project also includes free public wifi hubs aligned to CCTV camera locations in Grantham, Stamford and Market Deeping.