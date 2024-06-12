Down the rabbit hole of imagination, a fantastical adventure awaits this summer.

Irnham Hall Walled Gardens will transform into a whimsical wonderland on Sunday (June 16), courtesy of Rhubarb Theatre's immersive "Alice in Wonderland" experience.

From 10.30am, 12.30pm, and 2.30pm, families can join the adventure, featuring lawn games and interactive performances inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic tale.

From Alice-themed twister to croquet and chequers, attendees can expect mayhem and madness with characters like the White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter.

Not only is it a day of entertainment, but it also supports the community, with surplus revenue shared with the Friends of Corby Glen Primary School.

The event is suitable for children aged five to 12 years.

Tickets, priced at £5 for children and £10 for adults, can be booked via TicketSource or by calling 07801 865780.

Additionally, picnic hampers are available for pre-order from The Griffin Inn.