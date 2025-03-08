There are a number of breeds which are native to the UK that most of us have never heard of, writes Sara Barnes of Who Lets Your Dog Out? in Grantham

We could be missing out on the perfect dog for us simply because we don’t know about their existence. The Kennel Club Vulnerable Breeds list is compiled annually and consists of those that have less than 300 registrations with them in any year.

I have to admit there were quite a few on the list that I had never heard of or seen, but I have seen a few. These are the ones that had less than 60 registrations in 2023.

Sara Barnes

Otterhound – I’ve seen these, a friend actually has 2 that he has taken to Crufts. Considered a large breed, that need plenty of exercise and grooming, and best suited to a large country home with a large garden.

Spaniel (Sussex) – this gundog is medium sized, in need of plenty of exercise, but suitable for a smaller countryside home.

King Charles Spaniel – a smaller dog with a low need for exercise, suitable for life in a flat with a lifespan of over 12 years.

Skye Terrier – this one reminds me of cousin It from the Addams Family, but as a small to medium size, with a long coat they need someone who is happy to groom them.

Smooth Collie – with working roots this large breed needs plenty of exercise, but less grooming than their rough coated cousins.

Irish Red & White Setter – the original Irish setter this large breed, needs plenty of exercise as they were breed for hunting birds, with a large garden they will be happy to please.

Bloodhound – this large breed, needs plenty of exercise and a large home that unfortunately has a lifespan of less than 10 years.

Glen of Imaal Terrier – this handsome looking terrier I would have included even if they were on the list as I love the name and as a smaller dog with need of only a small amount of exercise, that can live for over 10 years and could easily fit into town life. As a badger hunter traditionally they will need something to do to occupy their hunter need.