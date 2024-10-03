A Rotary Club is once again holding its annual quiz.

The Big Town Quiz, organised by the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, returns to Barrowby Memorial Hall on Friday, October 4.

Former Rotary president Lez Jones said: “This is a wonderful evening that is well attended and it is really nice to see everyone enjoying a fun time together, whilst raising funding for local community projects.

“We really look forward to it.”

Winners of the night will win £60.

Tickets cost £15 which includes, quiz entry, a two-course meal and a raffle.

To enter a team go to https://granthamsunriserotary.org/quiz.

Alternatively, email ranthamsunrisetreasurer@gmail.com or call Lez on 07772779202.