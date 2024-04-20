A woman and four of her four-legged friends have wowed judges on a national TV show.

Lucy Heath, of Grantham, and her dogs Strike, Trip Hazard, and two of her other dogs - who all form part of The Trickstars - appeared on Britain's Got Talent tonight (Saturday, April 20), receiving four yeses from judges to take them through to the next round.

The dog act was considered the “best dog act of all time” to appear on the show by judges Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon.

Lucy Heath, of Grantham, with dog Strike on the Britain's Got Talent stage. Photo: ITV/Britain's Got Talent

Lucy initially took to the stage with Strike, but in a surprising turn she was joined by her three other dogs as the act went on, leaving judges and the audiences stunned.

Of the tricks performed, it included Trip sitting on Strike’s back and also a hug between the two dogs, which co-host Ant McPartlin said was “wonderful”.

Lucy appeared on BGT in 2016 with Trip and made it through the final, but the pair didn’t go on to win that year.

Speaking to the judges before she began, Lucy said that since appearing in 2016, she had become a mother to her three-year-old boy Ethan.

