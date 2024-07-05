A dog show is raising money for charity.

The Old Somerby Dog Show takes place next Sunday (July 14) from 12pm on Walnut Tree Field in Old Somerby and will raise money for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Alongside the show, there will be a car boot, raffle, cakes, a tombola, barbecue and other refreshments.

There are several categories in the show including:

• Prettiest Bitch

• Most Handsome Dog

• Best Veteran aged seven years plus

• Cutest Puppy aged four months to one year

• Best Small Dog (under 14 inches)

• Best Medium to Large Dog (over 14 inches)

• Dog with the Most Adorable Eyes

• Dog with the Waggiest Tail

• Junior Handler, aged between six and 12

• Best Rescue Dog

• Dog in Best Condition

• Dog the Judge Would Most Like to Take Home

• Best in Show

Those wishing to compete in the show can register from 12pm, with judging starting at 1pm.

Entry cost £2 per class, car boot positions cost £5 per car and trade stalls cost £10 each.