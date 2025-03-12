Britain’s Got Talent finalist and famed dog trainer Lucy Heath has achieved a remarkable feat at Crufts 2025, claiming three titles in Heelwork to Music and Freestyle competitions.

The Grantham-based trainer’s first highlight came on Thursday last week (March 6) when she and Foxy, her border collie, won the Heelwork to Music final.

The duo performed a precise and graceful slow routine.

Grantham’s Lucy Heath earned praise for her dedication and incredible performances. Photo: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club

Lucy’s success continued when she won the Freestyle Heelwork to Music title with her pomeranian/Maltese cross, Trip Hazard, on Friday (March 7) and the International Freestyle competition the next day.

“It feels unbelievable and amazing to have won back-to-back with two different dogs,” said Lucy.

Lucy’s innovative routines feature "popular songs" that connect with both audience and dog. Foxy’s routine was "slow and graceful," while Trip’s was upbeat, often with Disney tunes.

Lucy Heath and Trip won the Heelwork to Music Freestyle International competition on the third day of Crufts. Photo: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club

"I've always thought more about everyone knowing it and getting behind us."

After her first win last week, Lucy also paid tribute to Crufts legend Mary Ray, whose performances had inspired her for years.

"It’s unbelievable. It’s amazing and a dream come true," Lucy said, reflecting on her long journey to victory.

Lucy Heath and trip performing on the third day of Crufts 2025. Photo: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club

Lucy, who watched Mary Ray at Crufts as a child, called the moment "magical" and "special" as she fulfilled her lifelong dream with her own dog.

Lucy and her dogs have earned widespread acclaim, with Crufts Show Manager Helen Kerfoot praising their "wonderful performances" and dedication.

“Heelwork to music is a challenging activity that demands a lot of time, dedication, and skill,” she said.

Lucy Heath with Stillmoor Star Turn Foxy after winning the Heelwork to Music Competition on the first day of Crufts. Photo: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club

“The trio have perfectly demonstrated the patience and close bond needed from both the dogs and handler, as well as being a great example of what can be achieved.

"The three of them are an inspiration for any dog owners out there who are interested in taking part in this fun and rewarding activity."

Lucy, formerly with Lincs Dog Training, now hires its venue - just east of Long Bennington - for dog dancing classes as part of her business, The Trickstars.

Lucy celebrated back-to-back wins at Crufts 2025 with Foxy and Trip Hazard (pictured). Photo: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club

Grantham dog trainer Lucy Heath shined at Crufts with multiple victories. Photo: BeatMedia/The Royal Kennel Club

She specialises in event performances, film and TV work, and Heelwork to Music training.

Her previous claim to fame includes appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016, and last week, she and The Trickstars finished fifth in the final after being selected as the wildcard act.

Lucy was also previously based in Billingborough.