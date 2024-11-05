A beloved pet that ran off from a car crash on Friday was reunited with its owner following intervention from police drone operators.

The incident, reported at 4.31pm on November 1, involved three vehicles and caused minor injuries on the A1 near Little Ponton, Lincolnshire Police confirmed.

However, the real challenge began when a small Corgi, named Bea, bolted from the crash scene in fear.

A happy chappy back with his owner. Photo: Lincs Police

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue teams initially scoured the area but, after being called away, the Lincolnshire Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) stepped in with its drone technology.

A post on the Grantham Lost Pets Facebook group garnered a sighting at Spittlegate Level Crossing, and officers quickly relocated there.

Using a thermal camera, officers combed nearby fields and spotted Bea’s heat signature after a three-hour search.

A photo showing the scene of the collision. Photo: Lincolnshire Police.

The drone, a recent seizure from hare coursers, proved invaluable in tracking the frightened dog, according to the RCAT team on social media.

A local couple joined the search, and eventually, Bea’s owner waded through a field, coaxing the Corgi back with calming words.

“Lie down and talk to her,” advised officers, leading to a touching reunion and one muddy but grateful pet owner.

Bea was picked up with a thermal imaging camera. Photo: Lincs Police

“It had the desired effect: one slightly dirty owner and a heartfelt reunion with a clearly beloved and beautiful pooch,” RCAT noted in their Facebook post.

“We so love a happy ending.”

Referring to drones seized from hare coursers, they added: “Cheers, lads! Keeping the countryside lit with your kit! You keep bringing them. We will keep seizing them.”

The corgi reunited with her owners. Photo: Lincs Police

Lincolnshire Police’s drone unit posted their joy at the outcomeon X, calling it a “pawsome drone result” and praising the teamwork that brought Bea back safely.

No-one was seriously injured in the crash.