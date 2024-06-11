Quirky new signs are being put up in a bid to get dog owners to pick up their pets’ poo.

Reconnecting Grantham, managed by the Woodland Trust and National Trust, is putting up new signage in Bellmount and Londonthorpe Woods this week to encourage owners to clean up after their dogs.

The signs show a dog looking embarrassed with a paw over its face, with the words ‘your shame is my shame - you didn’t pick up after me.’

The new signs have been put up to encourage pet owners to pick up waste.

Heather Cook, Reconnecting Grantham project manager, said: “Our motivation for using the poster with the embarrassed looking dog is to highlight the responsibility we all have to clean up on behalf of our dogs. The dogs themselves are not responsible, we as owners are.

“We’re asking walkers to bag it and bin it to prevent any damage to animals and wildlife, and to help us look after Bellmount and Londonthorpe Woods.”

The signs, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, have been introduced following an increase in dog mess being picked up across the track, including 198 deposits in February, 369 in March and 396 in April.

Londonthorpe Woods.

As a result of dog mess being left, it can cause illness to people, livestock and wildlife.

Diseases such as Toxicariasis can cause loss of sight or breathing problems in extreme cases. Other diseases transmitted through dog mess can be detrimental to cattle and sheep.

Wildflowers and plants need low nutrients to thrive, but added nutrients from dog mess encourages nettles and thistles to grow. These disrupt wildflowers’ ability to flourish within the woodland.

Volunteer and ‘poo monitor’ Nancy Ellerby spends her time picking up the dog poo left along the accessible track in Londonthorpe.

She said: “It’s not the most glamorous role, but I feel very passionate about caring for our woodland and ensuring that Londonthorpe is welcoming for everyone.

Poo monitor Nancy Ellerby picking up waste along the track in Londonthorpe Woods.

“Cleaning up prevents anyone else from getting it on their feet or clothes, or in the wheels of wheelchairs and pushchairs.

“It’s not just unsightly though, dog mess is toxic for us and animals, and can damage the beautiful wildlife.”

Back in 2022, it was found dog poo offenders were not being punished for leaving waste behind.

It was revealed over a five year period - from 2017 to 2022 - South Kesteven District Council had not issued a single dog poo fine.

Have you noticed an increase in dog poo along Bellmount and Londonthorpe? Let us know in the comments.