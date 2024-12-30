More drainage works are to begin in a village.

Work will begin on January 6 and last up to two months to install a new length of drain along the western verge of Main Road, between Chapel Street and Willow Court, in Long Bennington.

This follows the completion of similar works around Main Road, Vicarage Lane and Wellbourne’s Lane.

Previous drainage works in Long Benington in 2023

Lincolnshire County Councillor Alexander Maughan, county councillor for Long Bennington in the Hough division, said: “After the initial drainage works were completed in 2023, the team continued looking at what else could be done to prevent surface water issues in the village and have devised this further phase of works to provide more protection for homes and businesses in Long Bennington.

“This represents an investment of a further £205,000 from the county council to protect the village from the devastating impacts of flooding that we saw back in 2015.”

To keep disruption to a minimum, Main Road will remain open with temporary traffic lights.

However, parking will be restricted on Main Road around Long Bennington Primary School, so parents will need to consider alternative arrangements for drop off and pick up.

Work taking place on school grounds is scheduled to take place during February half-term.

Coun Maughan added: “I appreciate it does mean another eight weeks of disruption while work takes place, so we have been proactive in writing to all directly affected properties, and engaging with the school to inform parents and staff.”