A man had to be released from his vehicle following a collision yesterday (Thursday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue teams from Donington, Sleaford, and Grantham attended a crash after a lorry overturned on the A52 near Threekingham.

The incident took place at 8.54am.

The accident on the A52 at Threekingham. | Image: RSM Photography

The accident on the A52 at Threekingham. | Image: RSM Photography

It required the deployment of cutting equipment to extricate the trapped driver from the vehicle.