Grantham driver receives community order and fines for multiple road traffic offences
A 26-year-old man has been sentenced for multiple driving offences.
Haggan, 26, of Norton Street, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Saturday, August 9 where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.
The offences occurred on June 10, when Haggan was found driving a Skoda Fabia on St Catherine's Road, in Grantham.
Despite his disqualification, he continued to drive the vehicle without the required third-party insurance.
For the driving while disqualified charge, Haggan received a community order, which includes 280 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity.
He also faces an 11-month disqualification.
Additionally he was fined £120 for driving without insurance, with payment set at £40 per month starting on September 5.
Haggan must also pay £85 in court costs and a £114 surcharge.