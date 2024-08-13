A 26-year-old man has been sentenced for multiple driving offences.

Haggan, 26, of Norton Street, Grantham, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Saturday, August 9 where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

The offences occurred on June 10, when Haggan was found driving a Skoda Fabia on St Catherine's Road, in Grantham.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google Maps

Despite his disqualification, he continued to drive the vehicle without the required third-party insurance.

For the driving while disqualified charge, Haggan received a community order, which includes 280 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

He also faces an 11-month disqualification.

Additionally he was fined £120 for driving without insurance, with payment set at £40 per month starting on September 5.

Haggan must also pay £85 in court costs and a £114 surcharge.