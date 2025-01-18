Motorists are facing disruption on the A1 this evening (Saturday) after a crash.

Lincolnshire Police say the incident occurred at Foston at 7.38pm and has led to issues for both the north and southbound carriageways.

A force spokesman said: “At one stage all four lanes were closed but currently the northbound carriageway is full open and the southbound lane has the nearside lane closed.

Emergency services are at the scene. Image: Lincolnshire Police

“We are asking road users to avoid the area for the time being. Emergency services are on scene investigating the cause and arranging the vehicles to be recovered and for the road to be made safe to travel on.”

No further details are available of the circumstances of the crash or the condition of those involved.