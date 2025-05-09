One lane closed after two-vehicle crash on A52 near Grantham
Published: 14:13, 09 May 2025
A lane closure on the A52 is causing delays after a two-vehicle crash.
The incident, which happened at the Allington Lane junction near Grantham earlier today (Friday), did not result in any injuries but has required police attendance and traffic management.
Lincolnshire Police has advised drivers to seek alternative routes while the scene is cleared, warning of tailbacks and congestion in the area.
Officers remain at the scene and are working to fully reopen the road as soon as possible.