A lane closure on the A52 is causing delays after a two-vehicle crash.

The incident, which happened at the Allington Lane junction near Grantham earlier today (Friday), did not result in any injuries but has required police attendance and traffic management.

Lincolnshire Police has advised drivers to seek alternative routes while the scene is cleared, warning of tailbacks and congestion in the area.

Lincolnshire Police are on scene. Photo: iStock/Stephen Barnes

Officers remain at the scene and are working to fully reopen the road as soon as possible.