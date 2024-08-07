New drone photos and video have shown the extent of an ongoing fire at a former supermarket.

Jake Harris’ drone shots of the blaze at the old Aldi on South Parade in Grantham show the flames and the work the fire service are doing to tackle the fire.

Residents have also been speaking about their experience on social media with some reporting smoke covering nearby properties and others reporting the smell reaching Bridge Street.

The blaze had raised concerns for a homeless individual reportedly living in the area.

However, Karen Oliver posted to Helping Hands Grantham to say: “Homeless guy that was living at Aldi is safe thank you. “

A video of the fire has been shared by Grantham Town Council leader Councillor Tim Harrison, who said: “If this is deliberate, it breaks me.”

Drone photos show the extent of the fire at the former Aldi store. | Photo: Jake Harris

The fire service has advised people to stay indoors and shut windows.

A social media post from the force said: “We are currently dealing with a large incident near South Parade in Grantham.

“We are advising people in the area keep doors and windows shut due to building fire.”

Police have also been contacted for further comment.

Further updates will be added as we have them.