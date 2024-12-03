A drone has been stolen from a property.

Lincolnshire Police officers are appealing for information after a model DJI Avata 2 drone was stolen from a property in North End Lane, Fulbeck, between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday (December 1).

Officers believe intruders entered the front door of the property and took the drone before leaving.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information. Photo: istock

The location is popular with dog walkers and horse riders. Officers are asking for anyone who may have been in the area during this time and may have seen anything suspicious.

This includes any suspicious vehicles that were parked on North End Lane or in surrounding lanes, particularly Beck Lane, Brand Road, Bulby Lane or any other roads leading into the village.

Also, any sightings or descriptions of any individuals who may have been seen acting suspiciously in Fulbeck or visiting properties in the village in the week prior to the incident should be reported to police.

Anyone with information should contact investigating officers DC 285 Asher on 101 extension 3295027 or email david.asher@lincs.police.uk, quoting incident 228 of December 2.