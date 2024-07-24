Drugs found in Grantham RiverCare latest clean up
Rivercare volunteers discovered drugs in their latest clean up.
Twenty-six Grantham RiverCare volunteers turned out on Saturday (July 20) for the 137th clean up, where they set out on a “real mission” to clean out a temporary camp in Sedgewick Meadows.
In the cleanup, they discovered a tent that seemed to have been lived in and cleaned up 35 bags of rubbish, including the tent, a double mattress, clothing and a number of “drug related paraphernalia.
“This was a highly dangerous site that needed cleaning,” said Ian Simmons, Grantham RiverCare co-lead.
He added: “Two hours later, our volunteers filled the council’s Street Scene caged wagon to the brim and the site was back to its original state.
“While the fate of the occupant is unknown, we must feel sorry for them, but to leave a site in this state is negligent at best when it is so easy to access by children and dog walkers.
“It also begs the question as to why it had been left so long since being reported that it wasn’t dealt with officially.”
One team concentrated on the riverside path while another focused on the river.
On the path, a bin bag had been set alight, leaving a melted mess of plastic and charred bottles and cans.
Volunteers cleaned up the mess and reported the incident to South Kesteven District Council
They also moved a sofa off the weir by the white bridge in Wyndham Park.
So far this year, RiverCare volunteers have collected 1,092 bags of litter from 76 group and individual outings.
This includes 1,135 vaping items and over 3,000 bottles and cans.
After a busy clean up, volunteers were awarded with homemade sausage rolls, cakes, brownies and hot and cold drinks.
Volunteers also want to thank the Grantham Rotary Club who donated £1,000 to Grantham RiverCare following the swimmarathon in February.
Ian said: “We will be using these funds to purchase a craft for the river to reach those places even a long litter picker can’t reach!”
The next outing is on Saturday, August 17. Anyone who wishes to volunteer with Grantham RiverCare can get in touch with them at https://linktr.ee/rivercaregrantham or on Facebook.
