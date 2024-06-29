Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Emergency services called to A1 petrol station at Foston

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:35, 29 June 2024
 | Updated: 15:42, 29 June 2024

Emergency services have been called to an incident at a petrol station.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews have been called to a petrol station in Foston off the A1 northbound this afternoon (Saturday, June 29).

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance’s land crew is also in attendance.

Emergency services have been called to Foston. Photo: R. S. Mortiss
Emergency services have been called to Foston. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The slip road from the A1 to the services has been closed.

Emergency services have been called to Foston. Photo: R. S. Mortiss
Emergency services have been called to Foston. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.


Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Traffic and Travel Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE