Emergency services have been called to an incident at a petrol station.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews have been called to a petrol station in Foston off the A1 northbound this afternoon (Saturday, June 29).

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance’s land crew is also in attendance.

Emergency services have been called to Foston. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The slip road from the A1 to the services has been closed.

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for more information.



