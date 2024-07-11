Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash last night (Wednesday).

Fire crews from Corby Glen and Newark were called to the crash involving a Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and a Volkswagen Golf on the A52 at Woolsthorpe Lane, Sedgebrook, at 5.40pm.

Firefighters used equipment to make the vehicles safe again and deal with an oil leak on the carriageway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A52 at Sedgebrook. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police were also in attendance at the crash. Photo: RSM Photography

Casualty care was also provided to those involved in the crash.