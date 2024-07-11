Two-vehicle crash on A52 at Sedgebrook
Published: 08:47, 11 July 2024
| Updated: 10:51, 11 July 2024
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash last night (Wednesday).
Fire crews from Corby Glen and Newark were called to the crash involving a Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and a Volkswagen Golf on the A52 at Woolsthorpe Lane, Sedgebrook, at 5.40pm.
Firefighters used equipment to make the vehicles safe again and deal with an oil leak on the carriageway.
Casualty care was also provided to those involved in the crash.