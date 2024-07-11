Home   Grantham   News   Article

Two-vehicle crash on A52 at Sedgebrook

By Katie Green
Published: 08:47, 11 July 2024
 | Updated: 10:51, 11 July 2024

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash last night (Wednesday).

Fire crews from Corby Glen and Newark were called to the crash involving a Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and a Volkswagen Golf on the A52 at Woolsthorpe Lane, Sedgebrook, at 5.40pm.

Firefighters used equipment to make the vehicles safe again and deal with an oil leak on the carriageway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A52 at Sedgebrook. Photo: RSM Photography
Lincolnshire Police were also in attendance at the crash. Photo: RSM Photography
Casualty care was also provided to those involved in the crash.

