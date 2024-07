Emergency services were called to a car fire.

Grantham firefighters were called to an MG car on the town’s Newark Hill at 7.55am yesterday (Friday, July 26).

Officers say the car has been severely damaged as a result of the incident, which was sparked by an electrical fault.

Fire crews were called to a car fire PHOTO: STOCK

Crews used a hose reel jet and small tools to put out the flames.