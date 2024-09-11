The end is in sight for major town centre roadworks — with bosses revealing a completion date for the scheme.

County councillor Richard Davies (Con) has confirmed that Grantham’s Market Place roadworks will be completed on Friday (September 13), with Conduit Lane due to reopen.

This comes after the end date for the roadworks was pushed back to the end of September due to supplier issues, with the original due date being mid-August.

Conduit Lane is due to reopen on Friday, September 13, bringing the Market Place roadworks to an end.

Coun Davies said: “I’m really happy to say that the final closed off section of the Market Place area, at Conduit Lane, is set to re-open.

“That means people will have full access back to this area of Grantham come the weekend.

The Market Place roadworks have resulted in much criticism.

The Market Place roadworks have resulted in much criticism.

“Our contractor now has some very minor work left to do to finish off the job.

“However, these will be hyper-localised, meaning there won’t be any road closures needed.

“I know this scheme has been a major headache for businesses and residents in the Market Place area, so I want to thank everyone for remaining patient throughout the project.

The Market Place roadworks have resulted in much criticism.

“We did everything we could to keep disruption to a minimum, including removing bollards to improve access for deliveries and maintaining access for pedestrians.

“Hopefully these little things helped take the edge off while the works were being carried out.”

A look at the new Market Place.

More than 9,000 hours of work has gone into completing the Market Place works, removing 965 sqm of pavement to install over 48,000 new granite cobbles and Yorkstone setts.

The works have raised the road level from the Conduit Lane pedestrian crossing and along Westgate and Market Place.

Conduit Lane is due to reopen on Friday, September 13, bringing the Market Place roadworks to an end.

They have also raised the exit to the short-term car park and added new stop lines at traffic signals on Market Place and the high street.

The works were funded from a portion of the £4.1 million Grantham Future High Street Fund, awarded by South Kesteven District Council.

Are you happy the Market Place roadworks will finally be finished? Let us know in the comments below…