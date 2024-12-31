An energy company has thanked residents for their patience while energy upgrades have taken place.

E.ON has delivered hampers to residents in Turnor Crescent, Grantham, while they carried out work on their homes over Christmas.

The work is part of a project funded by the Social Housing Decarbonisation fund, supported by £6 million from South Kesteven District Council for home energy efficiency upgrades.

A E.ON representative and member of the SKDC social housing team presenting a Christmas hamper to a Turnor Crescent resident.

Councillor Virginia Moran (Ind), SKDC cabinet member for housing, said: “We are pleased to have made such significant progress on Turnor Crescent, where the majority of the structural program has taken place, which is why we thought it was the right place for E.ON to make their hamper deliveries.”

A E.ON spokesperson said: “The residents on Turnor Crescent have been incredibly patient throughout work and we were delighted to have the opportunity to spread Christmas cheer within the community during this wonderful time of year.

“These households will soon be benefiting from the installation of external wall insulation, improving both energy efficiency and comfort - a meaningful step towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

Around 300 homes in South Kesteven will benefit from energy upgrade work. Letters will be sent to eligible properties.

The upgrades will result in lower energy bills and warmer homes.