An engineering firm is tackling its industry's skills gap with an academy programme.

Grantham-based BGB has partnered with West Grantham Academy to address the growing skills gap in engineering.

As part of the partnership, six pupils will embark on an apprenticeship, gaining hands-on experience in areas such as manual turning, milling, and slip ring assembly.

The 12-18 month programme will develop transferable skills like project management.

With engineering firms struggling to recruit skilled workers, BGB's initiative is a key part of addressing this challenge.

Bosses hope the programme helps dispel misconceptions about the industry being ‘unskilled’ and ‘dirty’.

BGB production manager Nathan Flower explained the company's commitment to cultivating new talent, citing the success of past apprentices.

They include James Wood, now BGB's chief design officer, who began as an apprentice in Grantham in 1996.

“We’re aware of the challenges the industry currently faces in attracting new talent,” said Nathan.

“Long-standing misconceptions have made recruits hesitant to join, but we’re trying to change that.

“By opening our doors and leaning into our fantastic culture, working closely with local stakeholders and demonstrating the impact our work can have on the bigger picture, as well as in our local community, we’re working towards that collective goal of propelling the industry forward.”

The company has also worked with other local institutions, including Grantham College and Priory Academy, offering work experience and industry insights.

West Grantham Academy's senior vice principal, Kirsty Kuffour, praised BGB's support, highlighting the invaluable hands-on experience pupils will gain through the programme.

“This opportunity has greatly enriched their education and inspired many of them to pursue careers in engineering,” she said.

“We look forward to continuing this fruitful collaboration in the future.”