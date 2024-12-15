College pupils will be competing at a Formula One competition next year.

T Level pupils from the business and engineering departments at Grantham College will be competing in a regional heat for the F1 in Schools competition on January 16, 2025.

The competition tasks students with designing, manufacturing and racing miniature F1 cars, and they are then judged on speed, engineering innovation, design and branding.

The pupils competing in the competition .

Lecturer Neil Tobin said: “The project kicked off with an engaging team building exercise where students worked together to assemble a LEGO McLaren Formula 1 car, fostering collaboration and creativity from the first day.

“In addition to the technical challenges of designing and manufacturing their miniature cars, the students will also be working on marketing, sponsorship and presenting their work to a panel of industry experts.

“The competition provides a real-world experience that nurtures skills in teamwork, leadership and project management, preparing students for future careers in engineering, business and technology.”

The team is seeking sponsorship opportunities to support the journey to the finals.

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring the team can contact the college by calling 01476 400200.