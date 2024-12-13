Visitors can enjoy a night of music by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The Jersey Beats will be performing ‘Oh What a Nite’ at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham tomorrow (Saturday, December 14).

Frankie - played by Matt Andrew - leads the vocal quartet as the show takes audiences through the story of the band and how they formed, before they went onto fame and fortune.

Jersey Beats

Featuring the enduring and classic hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, including Oh What A Night, Can`t Take My Eyes Off You, Rag Doll, Beggin’, Lets Hang On, Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Walk Like A Man, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more.

The show will also feature stunning costumes, choreography and production.

In a festive finale to this wonderful night of music nostalgia and feel-good Christmas cheer, the Jersey Beats will also perform several Christmas classics – all in the `olde time` around the Christmas tree style.

Tickets are available at www.guildhallartscentre.com.

They can also be purchased from the Guildhall Arts Centre in St Peter’s Hill or by ringing the box office on 01476 406158.