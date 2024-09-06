A village hall is planning a family-friendly event to support local charities with varied activities.

The inaugural Humby Hall Late Summer Fair will take place in Great Humby, near Grantham, on Sunday, September 8, from midday to 5pm.

The event will feature fourteen stalls showcasing small businesses, live music, a dog show, and pick-your-own orchard fruit.

The poster for the Humby Hall Late Summer Fair.

Attendees can also enjoy cream teas, Pimms, and a raffle.

With entry priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children, the fair aims to offer a quintessential British experience in support of Lincolnshire & Notts Air Ambulance and The M Word, a local mental health charity.

Dogs are welcome on leads with poo bags.

For more details, visit Humby Hall’s event page.