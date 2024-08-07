Visitors are invited to an open garden to support a county charity.

The Old Stables in Allington will open on Saturday, August 10, from 2pm until 6pm as part of the National Garden Scheme to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, which has bases in Grantham and Lincoln.

Discover a third of an acre of garden with its courtyard, shrubs and trees, alongside colourful borders with roses and bulbs throughout.

Enjoy the beauty of The Old Stables at Allington. Picture: iStock

There are also island beds with perennials and flowering trees.

Visitors can also sit and relax near the summerhouse, taking in the garden’s smell and beauty.

There is also the potting area and wonky shed to see.

Admission is £4 and children can get in for free.