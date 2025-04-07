A college event will give students, staff and public a chance to try new experiences and enjoy a fun-filled cultural day.

Grantham College will host its annual Culture in the Community event on Tuesday, May 20, offering a day of cultural celebration, entertainment, and community engagement.

Held in the college’s sports hall from 9.30am to 1.30pm, the free event invites students, staff, and the public to explore the diversity of Grantham through performances, food, and interactive activities.

Culture in the Community will take place in May.

Simon Morris, the college’s diversity, equity, and inclusion champion, said the event aims to “bring Grantham together as one big community” by celebrating different cultures, religions, and backgrounds.

“Hopefully there will be something at the event for everyone,” he said.

“Whether it is offering new experiences, new perspectives, new groups to join, new hobbies to start or receiving support”

Visitors can enjoy live music and dance performances, try traditional dress, and take part in sporting activities.

Food tasting, free henna, and pottery sessions will also be available.

“There will be some returning fan favourites there again from previous years as well as some new additions,” said Simon.

Local vendors Nathan’s Kitchen Company and HUBL Bubble will provide refreshments.

Community groups and organisations, including Grantham Arts CIC, the Grantham Islamic Centre, Girlguiding, Grantham Tennis Club, and the Tamil Association Lincolnshire, will have stalls to showcase their work.

The event will also highlight the college’s further and higher education courses, with staff on hand to offer advice to prospective students.

Organisers hope the event is an opportunity for both visitors and stallholders to raise their profiles and get the community using their facilities.

There is no on-site parking, and attendees are advised to plan accordingly.