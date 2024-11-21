Enjoy some jazz music at a concert this weekend.

Grantham Choral Society’s autumn concert, titled Trad to Jazz, will be performed on Saturday (November 23) at ChristChurch in Finkin Street from 7.30pm.

The performance will include baritone Nicholas Morris, accompanist Richard Cox and conductor David Humphreys.

Tickets cost £15 for adults, £5 for students under 25 and children get in for free.

They can be purchased from the Guildhall box office or online at https://www.granthamchoralsociety.co.uk.

Tickets can also be purchased on the door.