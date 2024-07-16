An estate agent has pledged to plant 25,000 trees to celebrate its anniversary.

Newton Fallowell, which has its head office in Grantham, is celebrating 25 years since it opened and has pledged to plant the trees to help tackle climate change.

David Spackman, Newton Fallowell managing director, said: “We started this initiative back in 2021, when we pledged to plant a young tree every time one of our offices ‘planted’ a sold board.

David Spackman, managing director for Newton Fallowell.

“Since then, thousands of trees have been planted and by the end of this year we have committed to planting a grand total of 25,000 trees.

Newton Fallowell's head office in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

“To date we have planted 23,000 trees, and it is estimated that this will have eliminated 276 tonnes of C02 emissions.

“This is an amazing achievement, and testimony to the fantastic work of all our franchisees.”

Newton Fallowell has several other branches across Lincolnshire including: Boston, Bourne, Horncastle, Lincoln, Market Deeping, Skegness, Sleaford, Spilsby, Stamford and Oakham.

