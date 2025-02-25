A challenge that promises mud and food in equal measure is taking place at the weekend.

The 35th Belvoir Challenge offers 1,200 runners and walkers the chance to cover 15 miles or 26 miles around the Vale of Belvoir, between Belvoir Castle near Grantham and the village of Harby in Leicestershire.

Starting at 9am on Saturday, March 1, those following the routes will be able to enjoy views of Belvoir Castle and across the Lincolnshire-Leicestershire countryside.

Four walkers ready for the challenge

The Belvoir Challenge is organised by the Friends of Harby Primary School, and is known for its plentiful refreshments stops along the way, which include cake, sandwiches, fruit, chocolate and Stilton cheese.

All those taking part can also replenish burnt calories back in Harby Village Hall with soup and a roll, and a dessert included in their entry fee.

This year places are £35 for the 15-mile route and £40 for the 26-miler, which will help to raise money for Harby Primary.

A couple of runners enjoy a food station along the route

The team of volunteer marshals is made up of parents, grandparents, former pupils, and others associated with the school.

Local businesses Geary’s Bakeries and Colston Bassett Dairy are also supporting this year’s challenge.

Online entry has closed but people can still enter on the morning, with details at belvoirchallenge.com

Under 16s can take part in the shorter distance for £20 if accompanied by an adult.

Challengers pick their way up a muddy hill

The food stations are a welcome treat for walkers and runners

Mud is a big part of the challenge - and the fun

No dogs are allowed.