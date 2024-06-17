A care home held a drop-in session to help members of the community learn more about the reality of dementia.

HC-One’s Fosse Way View care home, in Bingham was visited by Vanessa Wright, Dementia adviser at the Alzheimer’s Society.

She held a drop-in session for residents, their relatives, and members of the local community last week.

Clive West, the partner of a resident at Fosse Way View, with Alzheimer's Society Dementia Adviser, Vanessa Wright (centre), and Carolyn Oldham, Fosse Way View Senior Carer (left)

Liz Wood, Fosse Way View Home manager, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Vanessa and the team at the Alzheimer’s Society for the support they give our residents, relative and our team.

“They really do a fantastic job.”

Vanessa listened to people’s queries and experiences and signposted them to local services.

Carolyn Oldham, senior carer at Fosse Way View, also provided further support and advice.

Ann French, whose mother is a resident at Fosse Way View, said: “These sessions are so useful, knowing that there is someone available to talk to any answer questions you have is very reassuring.”

Vanessa Wright, Dementia Adviser at the Alzheimer’s Society, added: “These sessions give residents, staff, family and friends the opportunity to ask questions about dementia or situations they might be struggling with.

“They can receive expert advice, hints, tips, reassurance and support.”

Fosse Way View’s Resident Liaison manager, Clare Howarth, added: “We have been working with the Alzheimer's Society for two years and have previously held Dementia Friends Training Sessions here.

“We also try and signpost relatives of our residents to the Alzheimer's Society for support and advice. It’s really helpful to so many that they can assist in this way.”