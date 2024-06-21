Residents are invited to look inside a rare and historic library housed in a church.

The Trigge Library, based at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham, will be open to visitors next Saturday (June 29) from 10am until 4pm.

The day will look at Historia Animalium - transcribed to History of the Animals - by Conrad Gessner, which was produced in Zurich in 1551 to 1558 and introduced into the library in 1598.

Inside the Trigge Library at St Wulfram's.

A spokesperson for St Wulfram’s Church said: “In the library there are some amazing works including a copy of the Imago Mundi, which was written in 1410.

“It includes maps, tables of latitude and longitude and was of particular interest to navigators. Christopher Columbus used this book, his own copy not this one, on his voyages of discovery.

Another important work we have is Gessner’s Historia Animalium, printed in Zurich between 1551- 1558.

“These were the first encyclopedias and were richly illustrated with woodcuts.

“It’s like having a mini museum within the church and this event is an amazing opportunity to learn more about this amazing library.”

Tickets cost £35 per person, which includes a buffet lunch and coffee or tea on arrival and throughout the day.

To buy tickets go to https://landing.churchdesk.com/en-gb/e/26799212/trigge-library-symposium-carnival-of-the-animals or email ghcentre@stwulframs.com.

The Trigge Library was the first public reference library in Britain. It was founded in 1598 by Francis Trigge the Rector of Welbourn, who was Alderman of Grantham at the time.