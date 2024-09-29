Last weekend, I was delighted to attend two events. Each illustrated an increasingly buoyant economy across South Kesteven, writes Councillor Ashley Baxter, leader of South Kesteven District Council.

The first was the opening of the new Gladwell and Patterson Gallery in Stamford. Their collection features some beautiful and emotive sculptures and paintings. The same company owns the oldest established gallery in London but their decision to take additional premises in Red Lion Square speaks volumes about their confidence in the economic potential of our district. The sensitive restoration of the old Midland Bank is a great repurposing of an historic building of which the townsfolk can be proud.

The second event was the ninth annual Deepings Business Awards hosted at the White Horse in Baston. This year, there were 465 individual nominations, leading to 93 firms being shortlisted. An online public vote attracted 20,790 votes across 15 categories.

Ashley Baxter at the Gladwell opening

The coveted title of Deepings Business of the Year was awarded to the well established Grasmere Farm Butchers and Delicatessen who sell their produce in shops across the district, markets across the East Midlands and at shows across the country.

Meanwhile, in Grantham, the future for retailers also looks promising. The completion of the improvements to the Market Place is great news for everyone.

The number of regular stalls on the Saturday market has doubled since the beginning of this year and the council is hosting a series of events to attract shoppers into the town as well as the usual Farmers Market which takes place on the second Saturday of each month.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund has enabled the council to support small organisations in our villages including churches, community centres and sports teams. A small amount of funding is still available for fledgling projects, with details available online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk.

Earlier this week, the SKDC Cabinet agreed changes to parking charges in Stamford and Grantham to promote shopping in our town centres. As was reported in this paper last week, we have amended our original proposals in light of the feedback we received. We always want to work with our residents, not against them.

The future of our markets and high streets is subject to a pattern which can be either a vicious or a virtuous circle. Without any shoppers, there would be no shops but a town with plenty of shops will attract plenty of shoppers.

Why not pop down to your local market next week and take the opportunity to visit some of our fabulous independent shops at the same time?